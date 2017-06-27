BasketballWives: Jackie Christie & Evelyn Lozada’s SHOW DOWN…Let’s Chop It Up!

On Monday night’s new episode of “Basketball Wives,” the feud between co-stars Jackie Christie and Evelyn Lozada continued to escalate and got to a point where Jackie called Evelyn’s daughter, Shauniece, a “build-a-wh*re.”

In the beginning of the show, Tami Roman decided to mix a little business with pleasure inviting the ladies on her daughter, Jazz, business trip to New York City. Just a few days leading up to the trip, Tami met with Jackie to talk about her issues with Evelyn and if they can somehow find a way to fix it. But Jackie felt like her issue was never with Evelyn and blamed Bonnie-Jill for telling lies on her….well, for pretty much calling her a “liar.”

#Jackie tells her side of the story… #basketball #Wives #bbwla #evelyn #evelynlozada #realitytv #realityshow A post shared by Prince Charming (@lightskinfantasy) on Jun 26, 2017 at 6:17pm PDT

Now, Tami felt like everything could have been easily resolved if Jackie had not brought Evelyn’s daughter into the mix. “I could have said a lot about Evelyn’s daughter, where on the street, she’s called a build-a-wh*re,” a phrase Tami didn’t quite understand. “You know, where they build that little motherf–ker from a little wh*re into a big wh*re!,” Jackie explained. Wait, what?????