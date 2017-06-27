BasketballWives: Jackie Christie & Evelyn Lozada’s SHOW DOWN…Let’s Chop It Up!

On Monday night’s new episode of “Basketball Wives,” the feud between co-stars Jackie Christie and Evelyn Lozada continued to escalate and got to a point where Jackie called Evelyn’s daughter, Shauniece, a “build-a-wh*re.”
In the beginning of the show, Tami Roman decided to mix a little business with pleasure inviting the ladies on her daughter, Jazz, business trip to New York City. Just a few days leading up to the trip, Tami met with Jackie to talk about her issues with Evelyn and if they can somehow find a way to fix it. But Jackie felt like her issue was never with Evelyn and blamed Bonnie-Jill for telling lies on her….well, for pretty much calling her a “liar.”
Now, Tami felt like everything could have been easily resolved if Jackie had not brought Evelyn’s daughter into the mix. “I could have said a lot about Evelyn’s daughter, where on the street, she’s called a build-a-wh*re,” a phrase Tami didn’t quite understand. “You know, where they build that little motherf–ker from a little wh*re into a big wh*re!,” Jackie explained. Wait, what?????
Catina Carter
June 27, 2017 at 5:21 am
I FIGURED Jackie’s home life was a messy mystery because there’s no way Doug is happy with just her but I guess it’s cheaper to keep her…..
So now she wants to bypass “the lie” by bringing up a situation that was discussed and done with and then add fuel to the fire by once again running her mouth about something she heard!! She either made the build a whore thing up or that’s how she feels about herself!!!!!
If she’s not something beyond retarded I don’t know what is but she needs to be booted off the show before she becomes a liability with her non factor threats…..no wonder why she can’t keep friends and why her kids don’t mess with her…….hell from the looks of it Doug doesn’t either!!!
I’ve concluded that Jackie is extremely insecure about herself and desperately jealous of Evelyn’s life but I bet she won’t run up on Evelyn like she tried to run up on BJ…..she’s not that crazy!!!
Rhonda Deck
June 27, 2017 at 2:53 pm
Jackie needs to act her age and stop thinking every one wants her husband no one wants him but you. You are messy a liar and I hope Evelyn whips you a## you should try being a mother and grandmother not a teen age idiot. Your 51 act it you know secrity is going to get in the middle that’s the only reason you run your mouth. Dumb bi#c#
Rhonda Deck
June 27, 2017 at 3:01 pm
Grow up Jackie act 51 not like the messy trashy teenager your wishing you were. Start being a mother an grandmother not a loud ignorant wanna be bad but not. Hope Evelyn beats your face it might help your looks.
Kelly
June 27, 2017 at 4:22 pm
I totally agree! I also get that Jackie brings a lot of drama to the show which is good for ratings, but the way she’s acting is only hurting her brand.