Mobb Deep’s Rapper Prodigy Dead at 42!

Rapper Prodigy has reportedly died at the age of 42, according to a co-author on one of his books, Kathy Iandoli.

Prodigy, one half of the influential hip hop duo Mobb Deep, was recently hospitalized for complications caused by sickle cell anemia. Though, Prodigy’s caused of death has not been released, reports claim his illness — Sickle Cell — played a major part in his death.

The rapper, who’s real name is Albert Johnson, resided in Las Vegas where he had been performing with his Mobb Deep group mates.

On Tuesday, Johnson was mourned on social media by many fellow artists, including rapper Nas, who was the first to post about Johnson’s death, and then followed by Lil Wayne.

Damn man…. Life is a gift. p was a gift to his fam and the rap world RIP P — QTip (@QtipTheAbstract) June 20, 2017

Rest In Paradise young Blood @PRODIGYMOBBDEEP can’t believe you gone lord we was just chilling !! Hold ya head @mobbdeephavoc pic.twitter.com/tXjogmHIfH — Ghostface Killah (@GhostfaceKillah) June 20, 2017

Damn. RiP to the great one Prodigy. Rap game lost a legend the world lost a G. 🙏🏽 to and for his fam. Love. MOBB — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) June 20, 2017

In 2016, the New York native published “Commissary Kitchen: My Infamous Prison Cookbook” with Iandoli, which contained recipes and stories about the food he experienced while in prison.

On three essential albums — “The Infamous,” from 1995; “Hell on Earth,” from 1996; and “Murda Muzik,” from 1999 — Mobb Deep became standard bearers for the sound of New York rap: unfazed, unsentimental, uncompromising.

Prodigy is survived by his wife, Ikesha Dudley; a son, T’Shaka; a daughter, Fahtasia; a brother, Greg; a stepdaughter, Kiejzonna Dudley; and a step-granddaughter, Brooklyn Harris.

R.I.P Prodigy.