What Really Went Wrong in the Bill Cosby Sexual Assault Case? Details Inside!

A judge recently declared a mistrial in the Bill Cosby sexual assault case after jurors were in a deadlock after 52-hours of deliberations.

But the accusers and social media users who were following the case with many hoping the legendary comedian and actor would be convicted for what he did to the women named in the case, were in total shock after a Judge made his final judgment.

Now, a member of the jury is speaking out about the Cosby verdict, and it seems that two jurors were the reason a conviction could not be reached.

In an interview with ABC News, the juror, who wish to remain anonymous, said that 10 of the 12 jurors agreed Cosby was guilty on the first- and second-degree felony accounts, and only one of the jurors thought he was guilty on a third count. And in the end, two jurors weren’t convinced that Cosby was guilty on all charges.

The juror also said the tension in the small deliberation room was at an all-time high.

“People couldn’t even pace,” the juror said. “They were just literally walking in circles where they were standing because they were losing their minds. People would just start crying out of nowhere; we wouldn’t even be talking about [the case]—and people would just start crying. “I think he broke his pinky knuckle,” the juror said about a fellow juror so upset, he decided to punch a wall. “If we kept going, there was definitely going to be a fight. They had five sheriff’s deputies at the door, and they could hear us and they kept coming in because they thought we were already fighting,” the juror said.

As previously stated by Judge Steven O’Neill advised the jurors not to speak about the deliberations at the end of the trial, but on Tuesday he ordered the public release of the jurors’ names, granting a request by media organizations.

The male juror who spoke with ABC believed that Cosby did take advantage of Andrea Constand after he drugged her in 2004, which set off a civil suit in 2005 and the recent criminal trial.

“I think that he gave [the pills] to her, and then later, when he saw what was up, maybe he figured, ‘Maybe I’ll do something,’” the juror stated.

