Beyoncé and Jay-Z Files Trademarks for Twins

We’re still in the dark with details about Beyonce and Jay-Z’s twins, but a new report claims the renewed parents have filed for trademarks for their double bundle of joy, Rumi and Sir.

Via TMZ:

According to People, on June 26 the company run by the new parents — which owns trademarks to their names (and which filed one for their 5-year-old daughter Blue Ivy earlier this year) — has filed trademarks for Rumi and Sir Carter. “Rumi” is the last name of a 13th century Persian poet, and “Sir” is used in one of his poems, so that may have something to say about the origins — assuming this information is correct.

If you can remember, the Carters first tried trademarking their daughter’s name, Blue Ivy, back in 2012 and lost the legal petition.

source: TMZ|People Magazine