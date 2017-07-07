Blac Chyna Seeks to File A Restraining Order Against Rob Kardashian

Blac Chyna isn’t taking any chances when it comes down to her safety and the well-being of her daughter, Dream Kardashian.

This week, Rob Kardashian went on rant to disgrace the mother of his child by sharing nude photos of [Chyna] and exposed her cheating ways via social media. The “Keeping Up With The Kardashian” reality star accused Chyna of using him to get back at her first child’s father, Tyga, who was then dating Rob’s baby sister, Kylie Jenner.

Via LA Times:

In a series of Instagram posts Wednesday, Kardashian claimed Chyna had sent him the images. Kardashian later deleted the explicit images from his account, where he repeatedly had accused her of infidelity. Kardashian took to Twitter about 12:35 p.m. that day to state that his Instagram account had been shut down, and he resumed posting other images, including a very explicit one, that he claimed were of Chyna. The most explicit image eventually disappeared from his Twitter account.

But it wasn’t long before Chyna got her bulldog attorney involved in hopes to file a restraining order against her unstable ex-fiance.

On Friday, Chyna’s attorney, Lisa Bloom, told reporters that she just gave Rob notice that “they’ll be in court Monday to petition for a restraining orders against him.”

Also, if Chyna decides to pursue further legal action against her child’s father, he could face up to six (6) months in jail and could possibly fall under California’s law penalizing what is known as “non-consensual pornography.