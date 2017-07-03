EXCLUSIVE: Beyonce’s Role In Jay-z’s “4.44” Album, What She Didn’t Want You to Know!

Queen Bey has always kept her private life out of the tabloids, but juicy pieces of info tend to always slip through the singer’s camp.

We have an EXCLUSIVE on why Beyonce reportedly didn’t want her husband to rap about their marriage woes in his new album, “4:44”, which the producer recently told the Daily News that she had a say in every song.

“I always call Bey our de facto A&R. Pillow talk is the strongest conversation on the planet,” No I.D. told the New York Times.

The producer explained to the news site that Bey insisted “every song has to get past her ears.” “[Beyonce] came by a lot and played a good part in helping us get over hurdles on certain records.”

“Of course, she’s genius-level with making masterpieces,” the producer added.

But what he didn’t know was that Beyonce was there to stop certain information from getting to the media, since Hov’s album was rumored to be a response to her “Lemonade” record.

You know, the album where Beyonce sang about “apologies,” “infidelities,” “Emancipation,” and insinuated about walking away from “a relationship.”

The rapper’s album, his first in four years, seemingly confesses to and apologizes for cheating on Beyoncé around the same time news broke about his double life a few years back, mostly while the singer was on tour.

“I apologize often womanize /Took for my child to be born /See through a woman’s eyes /Took for these natural twins to believe in miracles /Took me too long for this song / I don’t deserve you,” he raps.

A source from inside the singer’s camp tells us that “Beyonce and Jay-Z’s marriage was almost up in flames if it had not been for Blue Ivy. ” “She was the light that shined on the [Carter’s] marriage,” the source said.

That bit of information seemed to be specifically clear in the album’s titular track, in which Jay-Z speaks to himself as he covers the heavy topic while making reference to 5-year-old, Blue Ivy.

“‘You did what with who?’ / What good is a ménage à trois when you have a soulmate? / ‘You risked that for Blue?'”

And in other songs on Hov’s album, the Brooklyn-native and rapper addressed his infamous elevator fight with his sister-in-law Solange Knowles and his newborn twins.

After Jay-Z revealed his mother is gay, Beyonce got really scared about what else her husband is willing to share, another source tells us. The songstress didn’t want her husband to be too transparent on his album and felt certain “things would be better off left in the dark.”

Bey, however, gave her hubby permission to talk about their almost divorce petition and miscarriages:

“You almost went Eric Benét / Let the baddest girl in the world get away,” he raps, referring to the soul singer once married to Halle Berry.

Jay-Z offers more details… as when he recalls that he told Beyoncé not to embarrass him on her 21st birthday. “That was my proposal for us to go steady,” he said in regret.

He goes on to apologize to his wife “for all the stillborns ” she had to endure only because ’[he] wasn’t present.’ “Your body wouldn’t accept it,” he continued.

According to the LA Times: “[This may be one of the most] devastating admission from a rapper who made his name as an icon of cool imperturbability.” he’s not dreaming here. He’s passing along some hard — and some beautiful — truths.

Jay-Z, 47, has yet to respond to the rumor about having a child out of wedlock, something, a source say, “is better off shedding light on.” Read between the lines……

All we know is that this revelation could be a hard pill to swallow, if you were in Beyonce’s shoes.