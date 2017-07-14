Hey Babies! Beyonce Shares First Photo of Twins, Sir Carter and Rumi [PHOTO]

In the wee hours of Friday night, Beyonce woke up social media users from their deep sleep by sharing her first photo of her newborn twins, Sir Carter and Rumi Carter on Instagram.

The grand reveal is just what we were expecting from the pop superstar.

The photo featured Queen Bey cradling her one-month-old babies while swathed in fabric including a blue veil. The impromptu-shoot was set with flowers in the background along with a view of the ocean.

We’re told the photo was taken in the backyard of Beyonce’s California home, where she’s paying a whopping $400k a month.

The image is very similar to ones she posted to announce her pregnancy back in February.

Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Lawson, also confirmed via social media that the twins are a boy and a girl but was never confirmed by the Carter family.

“So Happy my baby shared a photo of her babies with the world,” Lawson wrote on her Instagram account. “Proud grandma hello Sir Carter and Rumi Carter. Boy and girl what a blessing.”

Again, congrats to Beyonce and Jay-z on their double bundle of joy!