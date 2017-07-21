Kenya Moore’s Marriage to Marc Daly, A Fake Story-line Perfect for RHOA

I guess you can’t be a real housewife if you’ve never been married or divorced, right?

Word on the street is that Kenya Moore‘s marriage to businessman, Marc Daly, is all made-up for reality TV.

Moore’s co-stars, cough-cough NeNe Leakes and Kim Zolciak , believes her marriage is a fake story-line for Bravo’s hit reality show, “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” and producers confirmed that parts of the wedding was also filmed for next season.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The RHOA star also shared a never-before-seen photo of her and Marc fist bumping under a flower covered arch during the ceremony in St. Lucia.

“Marc, you are the best man I have ever known. Thank you for loving me unconditionally. #myrideordie #bonnieandclyde,” Moore captioned the photo.

Bravo star and celebrity chef, Roblé Ali sort of shut down the rumors by saying nothing but positive things about the couple while they were guests at his restaurant, Streets BK.

“This is the real thing. I know because I introduced them at my restaurant @streetsbk in Brooklyn and they are both friends of mine. Let people be happy and mind ya business,” Ali wrote under a reposted photo of Kenya’s picture.

Radar Online recently reported that Moore’s new husband is a former investment broker and owner of Soco, a popular eatery in Brooklyn, New York.

Let us know what you think in the comments below…..