Kesha Opens Up About How She Found God in “Praying” [New Single]

Pop superstar Kesha is back with a powerful anthem on betrayal and hope entitled “Praying,” as her first big single following her lengthy legal battle with music producer, Dr. Luke.

It was just a little over a year ago that a judge denied Kesha’s request to release her from her contract with Dr. Luke after she had accused the producer of sexual assault that spanned over ten years, along with battery, gender violence, and emotional abuse.

The singer also claimed in her court documents that she’d attempted suicide due to her producer’s relentless body-shaming.

Fans immediately rallied alongside her, prompting a “Free Kesha” movement, but it had no effect on the judge’s decision, which he stated:

“You’re asking the court to decimate a contract that was heavily negotiated and typical for the industry. I don’t understand why I have to take the extraordinary measure of granting an injunction.”

So while Kesha is now free to record new music, she still owes Dr. Luke’s label Kemosabe Records three albums. And her new album, Rainbow, will be one out of the three albums.

It’s easy to see then why Kesha’s latest offering is concerned with the loss of control—one that only a higher power can remedy.

But as for Kesha, she’s sending a message that pop music shows us it’s possible to be religious in “Praying,” and has found that solace and now wishes it not only for her tormentors, but her loved ones.

“I hope you’re somewhere praying, praying / I hope your soul is changing, changing / I hope you find your peace / Falling on your knees, praying,” she sings.

But it’s evident from “Praying” that her journey of legal woes and alleged abuse suffered from the hands of her producer hasn’t broken her.

She sings: “You brought the flames and you put me through hell / I had to learn how to fight for myself / And we both know all the truth I could tell / I’ll just say this is I wish you farewell.” It’s a kiss-off to not only Dr. Luke, but also social media trolls that continues to attack her on a daily basis as she fought to validate not only her music, but her mere existence.

Kesha also describes what this new era of music means to her:

“In the past, I’ve always felt like I was trying to prove something, trying to be someone I thought people wanted me to be, but on this record, I’m just telling the truth about my life. This album is me. The most raw and real art I have ever created, and now it’s my gift to you.”

Let us know what you think about Kesha’s new single in the comments below….