La La Anthony: “I Feel Misrepresented in Hollywood”

La La Anthony is speaking out about her struggles in Hollywood by saying she feels misrepresented as a Latin woman of color.

Mrs. Anthony, who recently called off her divorce to baller-hubby Carmelo Anthony, recently sat down with Latina Magazine to talk about wanting Hollywood to show a little more recognition of Afro-Latina women when doing casting calls or for any projects for that matter.

“I definitely don’t feel like I’m what Hollywood thinks of when they think of a Latina actress at all. They are imagining a different look, a different vibe,” the Power star told the magazine. “People still tell me, ‘You speak Spanish? You’re Spanish? You’re Puerto Rican?’ They can’t wrap their minds around it.”

Anthony also said that Hollywood “just hasn’t been thinking outside the box when it comes to Latina women.”

The 38-year-old TV host turned actress gave also some insight on her background:

“We come in all colors. My grandfather was extremely dark and from Puerto Rico, but his brother had blond hair and blue eyes. There are so many different shades, and I think Hollywood has yet to realize that,” Anthony told Latina. “It is challenging, but all I can continue to do is try out for the roles and show them, ‘Hey, we come in all shades and with all hair textures and all colors and all everything!’

Mrs. Anthony is also big on family and when she’s not out and about in Hollywood, she is at home with her son, Kiyan.

As for the fate of their marriage, La La’s not sure about what could happen between her and Carmelo, she said during a recent interview with Wendy Williams.

“I don’t know what the future holds,” La La admitted. “I’ve been with Melo since he was 19 years old. You’re not with someone that long and it just goes out the window. I love him with all of my heart, and we are the best of friends.”

The latest issue of Latina Magazine hit newsstands later this month.