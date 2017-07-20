LINKS: Linkin Park Singer Commits Suicide, OJ Simpson’s Prison Parole Plea & Chris Brown New Summer Singles

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Lead singer of rock band Linkin Park, Chester Bennington, has died at aged 41 after he committed suicide inside his private residence in Palo Verdes Estates Los Angeles.

According to reports, Bennington’s body was discovered this morning just before 9 a.m., and it is believed that he hanged himself.

The singer is said to be survived by his wife, Talinda Ann Bentley, along with his six children – Jamie, 21, Isaiah, 19, Draven, 15, Tyler Lee, 11, and Lily and Lily, 7.

Former US football star and actor OJ Simpson has told a parole board “I’ve done my time,” as he asked for release after nine years in a Nevada prison.

Chris Brown is hard at work and is teasing fans with new Summer singles. On Thursday, the pop star tweeted: