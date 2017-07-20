New Details: R. Kelly… the VICTIM in Holding Young Women Captive Scandal?

R. Kelly is in the midst of a new scandal after a popular website published a report about the R&B singer claiming he held five (5) women captive inside his Chicago pad.

Kelly is being accused of having sexual relationships with Savage and several other women in an arrangement in which he controls them and manipulates them into actions including cutting off contact with the outside world, including their families. The accusation came as part of of an explosive BuzzFeed article published Monday. In that article, Savage’s parents — then identified only as J. and Tim — shared their concerns about their daughter’s relationship with Kelly, who is 50. Savage’s parents, whose full first names are Timothy and Jonjelyn, went public with their identities Monday at a press conference they held in Atlanta. They were joined at the press conference by Asante McGee, who was named in the BuzzFeed article as being a former member of Kelly’s inner circle. At that press conference the couple said they had reached out to their daughter, but had not seen her since December.

Now, a new report claims that the iconic singer might be the victim after and that Savage, 21, might have made up the accusations against him all for fame.

On Friday, TMZ reported that none of the women were held captive and a source close to one of the alleged victim — Savage — told the website, “she has always been attracted to the luxurious lifestyle and R. Kelly had that offer.”

