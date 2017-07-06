When to End A Long-Term Relationship?

Have you ever found yourself in a situation when you are trying to figure out why are you with your partner? First you wonder whether you should leave, then you think that you should stay and give your couple a second chance, as there has to be a reason why you have been together for sometime. Because none of us like ambivalence, we prefer either to convince ourselves that what we have is the best or we end our relationships abruptly. Both variants aren’t good enough.

In the first case, you can miss an opportunity to free yourself and find your actual second half. And in the second case, you may end something that is worth giving a second chance.

MUST READ: What You Should Know about Sex and Men’s Health

If you want to know whether you should end your long-term relationships or not, you should check out the following list of questions that may help you to determine it.

Would you leave if your religion allowed you to?

Well, if religion is the only thing that hold you together as a couple your relationships are already dead. Contrary to many spiritual and religious beliefs, you should leave as soon as possible. Giving a second chance won’t help if your heart no longer belongs to your partner.

Does your partner fulfills your needs?

Your partner fulfills your needs without difficulties? You have no problems with asking him or her to do something for you? If so, than your relationship is quite okay, and if you think about leaving, you’d better give your partner a second chance. If you feel ashamed to ask your partner about something, if he or she acts like doing you a favor when you ask him or her for something, than you should leave. This is the sign that your relationship makes you more harm than good.

Do you really like each other?

Your partner genuinely like you and you genuinely like him or her? Everything is fine then. But if you can’t stand each other, but commit to relationship for no logical reason, than your relationship has no future. The best way is to leave and find someone who appreciates you and whom you can appreciate as well.

TRENDING: How to Turn a Friendship into a Relationship… Let’s chat!

Is your partner tolerant to you?

Is your partner able to forgive your mistakes? Your partner doesn’t mind you being silly from time to time? If so, then everything is fine. But if your partner exhibits intolerable behavior towards you and always tries to lower your self-esteem, then you should leave immediately. Trying to tolerate the intolerable will only make it worse. Your relationship is not healthy if your partner tries to insult you all the time.

Do you respect each other?

Do you respect your partner? Do you respect his or her opinion? Does your partner respect you? If not, your relationships are doomed. You may give it a second chance, but it will unlikely work out. Because your relationship is already sick, if you have no respect for each other.

Do you plan your future together?

Healthy couples have mutual plans for the future. When you have healthy relationship you either have mutual or semi-mutual goals. If you’re not planning to spend your future together…forget about second chances, your relationships are terrible wrong.

Thanks to our friends from Romance dating site for providing this article.