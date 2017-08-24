Charlize Theron’s Parenting Under Fire!

Actress Charlize Theron is reportedly being criticized for allowing her son, Jackson, to dress as a girl.

Several Hollywood parents are blasting the “Atomic Blonde” star, who is a hands-on mother of two, saying her parenting skills are not normal and why did she adopt her son then degrade him.’

In a recent interview, Theron, told the media that she doesn’t rely on nannies to raise her 6-year-old son, Jackson, who she adopted from South Africa.

She also adopted her daughter August, 2, who was adopted in the US.

The internet exploded last summer when photos surfaced of Jackson dressed up as Elsa from Disney’s “Frozen.”

Since last summer, Jackson has been photographed in a variety of skirts and tutus, pink Ugg boots and with his hair in long braids that had the internet buzzing.

Via PageSix: