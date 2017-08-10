Cyn Santana and Joe Budden Expecting First Child Together, Couple Confirms Baby News!

Joe Budden is about to be a proud papa as girlfriend, Cyn Santana, announced she’s pregnant with their first child together.

Last night, the couple confirmed the news on social media, sharing several photos with Cyn’s baby bump on full display.

“Thank you for not only making me stronger, but for being strong enough for us both most times. Thank you for for carrying my child. Thank you for helping me rectify some generational issues, thank you for helping me get it right,” Budden wrote on Instagram. “[…] Thank you for hope, joy & acceptance…Because if there’s one thing you’ve taught me is that what tomorrow holds, thank GOD, I never know […] PS – ITS F—ING LIT!​”

Cyn, who ended her tumultuous relationship from ex-girlfriend Erica Mena after cheating rumors, and Budden, breaking off his engagement to long-time ex-girlfriend Tahiry Jose, confirmed their relationship in 2016.

Soon after, rumors began circulating they were expecting a child, those rumors were later shut down by Budden via Twitter.

Congratulations to the soon-to-be new parents!