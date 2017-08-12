Advertisements
Connect
To Top
celebrity engagements

LIT! See Which Celebrity Just Bought Their Teen A Brand New Range Rover [Photo]

565897871MB00121_Teen_Choic

It must be nice to be the off-spring of a celebrity.

While other celebrities, not call any names cough cough Kendrick Lamar, who recently bought his sister a Toyota Corolla (safest way to drive) as a graduation present, rapper Ludacris went all out and bought his daughter, Karma Bridges, a brand new 2017 Range Rover for her super sweet sixteenth birthday.

IMG_1313IMG_1314

The host of Fear Factor shared a photo of his daughter’s new ride on Instagram with caption: “Happy Sweet Sixteen Karma, don’t hurt em too much.”

Awe!

Image credits: Getty/Luda’s IG

Advertisements
Related Items

Leave a Reply

More in celebrity engagements