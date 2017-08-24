Mel B vs. Simon Cowell Showdown on Live TV!

Mel B‘s time on “America’s Got Talent,” may have come to an abrupt end after she tossed her drink on the show’s Executive producer Simon Cowell during Tuesday night’s live episode.

Mel B had a few choice words for Cowell, commenting on the incident by telling E! News that she’s “a very real, honest person, so, what you see is what you get.”

During the live telecast, Cowell made a remark about Mel B’s rocky marriage saying, “I kind of think it will be like Mel B’s wedding night. A lot of anticipation, not much promise.” That set the singer off, causing her to toss her drink at Cowell and storm off the set.

Mel B is currently engaged in a nasty divorce battle with estranged husband Stephen Belafonte, and Cowell poking fun at her wedding night struck a nerve for the Spice Girl’s singer.